Man Asked Former Co-Worker To See His Dog. He Got Fatally Shot Instead: Police

A 23-year-old Florida man, Evan Stanley, is accused of killing a former co-worker, Keval Mehta, over a dog. Allegedly, Mehta asked to see Stanley’s dog, but he refused, which led to an argument that escalated to a fatal shooting.

According to a press release issued by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the incident occurred on August 20. At around 3:05 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to a Schering Street residence in Weeki Wachee. They had received a shooting report, with Stanley himself placing the 911 call.

Upon arrival, HCSO found a male victim having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who was identified as Mehta, was pronounced dead at the scene. Stanely was detained without incident.

Death Over A Dog

During their investigation, deputies learned that Stanley and Mehta, who were former co-workers, had met at a Spring Hill bar earlier in the evening. At around 2 a.m., both men left the bar, with Mehta offering Stanley a ride home.

Upon arrival at Stanley’s residence, the men engaged in conversation. Mehta attempted to leave at one point, but his vehicle malfunctioned. Moments later, an argument began, according to the HCSO.

Reportedly, Stanley and Mehta talked about a dog the former had taken in during their time as co-workers. At one point, Mehta asked Stanley to see the dog, but the 23-year-old refused. Things escalated, according to Stanley, as he began making verbal threats at him and his family, implying he was armed.

Stanly, who was carrying a firearm, said he felt threatened. As a result, he entered his residence and allegedly grabbed a rifle and a loaded magazine. He exited his residence and confronted Mehta. Then, he allegedly told police that Mehta “opened his vehicle’s trunk and reached inside.”

Evan Stanley allegedly opened fire and struck Mehta multiple times, believing Mehta was reaching for a gun. However, the HCSO stated that no weapons belonging to Mehta were recovered from the scene.

During his questioning, Stanely gave conflicting statements related to the incident and the shooting’s circumstances, as per the HCSO. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.