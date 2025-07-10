Jealous Ex-Wife Spied On Family By Tapping Into Their Security Cameras

One San Diego family could swear somebody was watching them in the privacy of their home, and they weren’t wrong. Acacia Young discovered that her fiancé’s ex-wife was spying on her and her fiancé, Yantzy Villefranche. She eventually found out that the jealous ex-lover had been snooping on them through surveillance cameras in the home, according to NBC 7.

Family Discovers Ex-Wife Has Been Spying On Them With Ring Cameras

NBC 7

The family is now accusing the ex-wife of capturing over 700 hours of video footage. This information came to light alongside the restraining order they filed.

Young and her fiancé had installed three Ring cameras in their home due to one of their kids’ sleepwalking habits. It was all going okay until Young began to notice the blue recording light turn on when it wasn’t supposed to be on.

“There’s no way to describe how violated you feel,” said Young. “It feels like someone touched me. It feels like I found somebody in my house, physically in my house. Like she had been in my house for months, and we had no idea.”

Noticing the camera turning on at random moments made Young feel “crazy,” as she explained it. She continued feeling unnerved until one day, they found out the truth.

At some point, as the family was sitting in their living room, a voice suddenly spoke through the camera’s speaker. She knew who it was right away.

“It was his ex-wife’s voice — it was her voice,” said Young. “And I looked up and the blue light was on and the camera was rolling.” Young quickly turned off all the ring cameras in her home, vowing to never install them ever again.

How This Happened And Why It’s Serious

NBC 7

So, how could something like this happen? Well, once they checked their settings, they realized that there were many technological devices under the ex-wife’s name.

The only problem was that Villefranche and Young didn’t own any Amazon smart devices. The list of devices included two Amazon TV Fire Sticks, an Amazon Echo Show, and a Samsung TV.

Villefranche swiftly took action by sending the ex-wife a cease-and-desist letter. They also managed to remove his ex-wife from their Amazon Family account.

The family isn’t sure how exactly she gained access to the camera. Villefranche owned the Ring camera when he was still married to his ex-wife. But once they divorced, he removed her from the Ring account.

The creepiest part? They found hundreds of video clips saved to their account that they never created. Young managed to identify the ex-wife’s voice in at least 13 of them. You can imagine just how much of a privacy violation that would be, thinking you’re safe in you’re own home.

“She watched the most intimate things,” said Young. “You don’t want your fiancé’s ex-wife watching these moments, like us living our lives together.”

Some of the footage included clips of Young breastfeeding their newborn, their children partially undressed or nude, as well as private conversations detailing information like baking details and even Social Security information.

This investigation is still ongoing, although the authorities have not yet charged the ex-wife with any crimes.