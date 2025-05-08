Doctor Jailed For Using Cameras To Secretly Spy On 30 People

A doctor was recently jailed for 18 months for spying on 30 different people with secret cameras, according to the Daily Mail. 34-year-old Ju Young Um hid tiny spy cameras throughout his apartment in Glasgow, Scotland.

Videos by Suggest

Doctor Spied On 30 People Using Secret Cameras

This went on for nearly three years, and the anaesthetist placed the cameras in his bathroom and spare bedroom. Um managed to hide them in air fresheners, and even in a smoke alarm. On top of that, he placed cameras in the staff accommodation room at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

In total, Um recorded footage of 30 different people. This included 21 men and nine women, four of them being doctors. He allegedly used the footage to compare himself to other men’s bodies, per the BBC. The doctor claimed to have body dysmorphia, a condition where you obsess over the flaws in your appearance.

The anaesthetist began recording his first victim, also a doctor, using a mobile phone through a window as they showered. Eventually, Um put a camera on the smoke alarm of the victim’s bedroom at the hospital. He ended up capturing footage of the fellow doctor and his partner.

This medic wasn’t the only victim. Um had nine different recordings of one doctor showering and using the toilet. Another medic felt “shocked and betrayed” after learning he was filmed using Um’s toilet.

How The Doctor Was Caught Spying

Um was able to get away with filming many others since he would rent out his spare bedroom on AirBnB. The spy recorded people between November 2020 and August 2023 before he was caught.

One of his victims became suspicious when he noticed two air fresheners in the bathroom. One was facing the toilet, the other facing the shower. They later found a third in the bathroom’s smoke alarm.

A Glasgow Sheriff Court jury found Um guilty of 23 charges under the Sexual Offences Act. The jury decided that Um spied on people for sexual gratification. They didn’t believe the body dysmorphia story, especially since he was diagnosed after his arrest.

Um claimed he didn’t seek any medical help until 20 years after his gigantism diagnosis. This condition causes excessive growth due to high levels of growth hormone.

The doctor has since been suspended from his career. He will be in custody for 18 months, and upon release, will be under supervision for nine months. They will also place him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.