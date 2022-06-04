Snag A Pair Of $100 Italian Designer Earrings For Less Than $25

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As a Gen Xer who went to college in the late 1990s, I still have vintage J.Crew clothing in my closet to this very day. True story. J.Crew was my go-to spot for versatile summer fashion—everything from cute dresses and T-shirts to flip flops and swimwear. Fast forward more than two decades later, J.Crew is now my go-to for $100 Italian designer earrings for less than $25.

Designer Looks At A Fraction Of The Price

If you are looking for a stunning, well-made piece of jewelry that will add a bit of “pop” to any outfit, you need to take a look at J.Crew’s line of handcrafted Italian mixed acetate pieces. Specifically, its made-in-Italy mixed acetate hoop earrings, which come in a “unique and eye-catching array of colors.”

Now available in Mountain White, Dried Blossom, Multi-Color, and Retro Blue, these elegant one-size hoops are 32 mm in diameter and made from polyresin and surgical steel. Normally, they retail for $98, but right now, these designer hoop earrings are on sale for less than $25! That’s more than 70 percent off!

As Versatile As They Are Chic

What really makes these earrings great is their versatility. The neutral colors will go with just about any outfit. And, as one reviewer points out, they “make a tasteful statement” no matter if you are pairing them with a summer dress for a night out or with shorts and sandals at your kid’s Little League game.

If you have long hair, you’ll want to pull it back so you can really show these earrings off. If you have short hair, these hoops will suit just about any face shape or cut.

“Purchased 2 colors and returned to purchase 3 more items from the made-in-Italy acetate collection. All are well-made and look like expensive pieces,” one more-than-satisfied customer wrote.

Another shared, “Love these! In person they are pretty enough to be noticed, and on Zoom they are subtle enough not to draw attention. I am looking for an excuse to wear them as much as I can!”

That reviewer made a great point about wanting to wear these earrings as much as you can, and I can totally relate. These mixed acetate hoops are so wearable that at this price, I’m considering buying more than one color so I can have a pair ready for every occasion.

And, since they are so well-made, I’ll probably still have these in my jewelry box two decades from now. That’s just how I roll when it comes to J.Crew.

