Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Cancels Annual Pre-Grammys Brunch

Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation has been known to employ some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rihanna are just a few of the names associated with the brand.

Roc Nation has also become famous for hosting a brunch before the Grammy’s that has appearances from some of the cream of the crop in the entertainment industry. But ahead of this weekend’s Grammy Awards, New York Post’s Page Six says that the famed brunch will not be happening this year.

“A source confirmed to Page Six that Jay-Z and Roc Nation will not host their annual exclusive pre-Grammy brunch party on Saturday,” Page Six wrote.

“Roc Nation had been hosting the brunch since 2011. (The event returned last year after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)”

Fans React to the Roc Nation Brunch Being Cancelled

The Roc Nation brunch has become like a national holiday on social media. Fans judge their favorite celebrities’ outfits’ and look to see who they arrive with. Past attendees have included Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and of course Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce. Fans were anticipating the brunch again this year. They sounded off on Twitter after hearing the news that it was canceled.

“If only Tory Lanez had not gone to that Roc Nation Brunch. He was the main course they were feeding on and didn’t even know it.,” one user said.

“The one time I get invited to the Roc Nation brunch and they’re not having it smfh,” another user jokingly said.

“Disappointing move by Roc Nation…the pre-Grammys brunch was always a highlight! #BringItBack,” another user said.

Jay-Z & Beyonce Will Attend Clive Davis’ Gala

While many fans are dismayed to hear about the brunch being canceled, that doesn’t mean that they will be deprived of seeing music’s resident power couple out and about this weekend. Page Six reports that Jay and Queen Bey intend to be at Clive Davis’ gala on Saturday.

“But we hear that the power duo will still be on the party scene,” Page Six added.

“ A music insider told us the couple is expected at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday. They will be there to support their friend and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt, who is being honored with the event’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.”