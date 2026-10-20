Jay-Z Picks Himself to Play the Super Bowl Instead of 2 Major Pop Stars, Report Says

Usually by this time of year, the NFL’s announcement about the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is made. And while it hasn’t been yet, they may have landed on their headliner.

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According to Puck News, Jay-Z has made the decision that he will headline the 2027 Halftime Show. Multiple sources told the outlet that “the pick has long felt inevitable.”

Several names have been floated about pop artists being considered, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. But Jay-Z allegedly seems “more compelling.”

Harry Styles was another name floated around, TMZ reported back in September in addition to Bieber.

The outlet has reached out to both Roc Nation and the NFL for comments, but no response.

Hov’s company Roc Nation signed a $5 million-a-year deal with the NFL to curate and produce the show in 2019. They re-upped the deal for another five years in 2024.

The 56-year-old mogul and rap legend has spent much of 2026 celebrating both the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

In addition to a series of concerts in New York, London, and Paris, he also released an eight-part documentary on HBO featuring Rick Rubin.

Due to his large reach, there is a lot of speculation about possible collaborators if Jay does in fact headline the Halftime Show. His wife is Beyoncé, and he has had friends and collaborators appearing at his concerts, including The Fugees in London.

No word yet on when the official announcement will be made, but Jay is playing two concerts in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23 and 24.

Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium.