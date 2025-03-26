jax-taylor-claims-he-was-snorting-enough-cocaine-to-kill-a-horse

In a new candid interview, reality personality Jax Taylor is claiming he did “enough cocaine to kill a small horse” before finally getting sober.

Taylor revealed he reached “rock bottom” after his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their separation in February 2024. This turning point prompted him to seek rehab, embrace sobriety, and openly address his struggles with addiction.

“I was in my house by myself for months,” The Valley star told Us Weekly. “I wasn’t eating; I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse. [It was a] a full-on tear.”

The 45-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum reflected on feeling “so depressed” after Cartwright, 36, ended their nearly five-year marriage, leaving him with a sense of having “lost everything.”

“The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder,” he recalled.

Jax Taylor Claims He Spent Enough on Cocaine to ‘Buy a House’

Taylor also admitted to having spent a staggering amount of money on drugs and alcohol since his early 20s, describing it as “sickening.”

“I could probably buy a house for the amount of money I’ve spent on drugs,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s sickening to me. My parents did not raise this kind of person.”

Earlier this month, Taylor revealed his struggle with cocaine addiction and disclosed that he had sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility on two occasions. His first attempt at recovery began in July 2024, but he admitted to not fully committing to the program, leading to a relapse just 30 days later.

In November, Taylor and Cartwright had a heated argument in front of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, after she was caught texting another man.

“I had flashes of everything you’re not supposed to do as a parent,” Taylor recalled to Us Weekly. “[Cartwright] was like, ‘He needs to go back.’ I didn’t put up a fight.”

Taylor has since sought treatment for his mental health and substance abuse challenges. Now, he has proudly remained sober from both cocaine and alcohol for over 100 days.

Meanwhile, Taylor maintains he’ll stay sober.

“I know for a fact I’ll never touch it again,” he insisted to the outlet. “People are like, ‘Well, you don’t know.’ No, I know.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.