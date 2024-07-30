Jason & Travis Kelce Eyeing $100 Million Deal for Popular ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce may be the most famous siblings in the history of sports. The brother used their level of celebrity to start their own podcast, entitled “New Heights.”

The podcast has become one of the more popular shows today. And with their contract set to expire, they are seeking a lucrative new deal.

Jason & Travis Kelce Seeking Huge Pay Day

“The wildly popular podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce is sufficiently wildly popular to justify a quest for nine-figure,” NBC writes.

“According to Anne Steele of the Wall Street Journal, via Sports Business Journal, the Kelces seek a deal in the range of nine figures for the New Heights podcast. $100 million, for a once-per-week show. Not. Too. Shabby.”

Chiefs Star Nixed Reality Show Opportunity

The past few months have been quite the high rise for Travis Kelce. At the beginning of the NFL Season, he went public with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. He capped off the season winning his third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs. So his level of celebrity has flown off the charts.

The Chiefs star recently revealed that turned down the opportunity to be featured on an upcoming Netflix reality series entitled Receiver.

The show follows the best receivers in the National Football League and their preparation for Sundays throughout the season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was featured in a similar series called Quarterback.

Kelce says he was approached, however, he ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity.

“I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything,” Kelce said.

“I’m way over the reality s—, I’m out on that s—.”

Jason Details Travis’ Impact

Football has meant more than just a game for the Kelce brothers. It has also helped build their bonds. The siblings played football together their entire lives. Even up until college. They both started at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.

They also famously squared off in the Super Bowl LVII, where Travis’ Chiefs bested Jason’s Eagles. It marked the first time in league history that brothers had faced each other.

Following his retirement announcement, Jason praised his brother for the impact he’s had not only on his career but his life.

“It was really my brother and I, our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” Jason said.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter.”