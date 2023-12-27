Jason Sudeikis’ Kids Crash His Live ESPN Appearance on Christmas Day

Jason Sudeikis may be a Hollywood actor, but his kids Daisy and Otis were the stars of the show during a recent Christmas Day ESPN appearance. Sudeikis appeared with his kids to share his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks NBA game.

While Sudeikis was on form, his children provided a dose of adorable hilarity that was unrivaled. When asked who they thought would be the winner, Daisy said, “I don’t know” while Otis expressed favoritism for the Knicks.

Briefly leaving, Sudeikis’s kids returned later suggesting for viewers to “subscribe now” to the Bird & Taurasi Show. It was an adorable rare appearance by Sudeikis’s kids, which he shares with actress and ex Olivia Wilde.

Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About Parenthood

The Ted Lasso star opened up about what it’s like to be both an actor and a father in an interview with ET Online. He said that his children are aware of how busy his schedule can be.

“I don’t know if they know how hard, they know how often,” Sudeikis told the outlet. Sudeikis’s children have interacted with some of the cast and crew from Sudeikis’ show. He added, “They know Brendan and Joe real well. And so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other’s company. That any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it. And if that’s the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I’m happy about that. It doesn’t have to be in this business necessarily. But if they find — Daisy wants to be about 10 different things.”

Sudeikis’s children also watch Ted Lasso as well.

“They like the show, they watch the show. They know all these guys,” Sudeikis said. “They know these guys and gals as real people, not just as their characters. It’s nice. It’s one big happy family.”

Being a parent has changed Sudeikis for the better. In fact, Sudeikis said he doesn’t know if could portray one on TV or in film if he wasn’t one in real life.

“I don’t think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one,” he said. “I don’t think I’m a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids.”