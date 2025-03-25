jason-momoa-shows-off-his-forearm-and-hand-tattoos-in-new-photo

Jason Momoa just reminded the world he’s the life of the party and the king of style.

In a series of shots recently posted to Instagram, the Hollywood heartthrob flexed his muscles, served major James Bond vibes, and left fans everywhere swooning (and possibly needing a cold shower).

The 45-year-old actor dropped a photo dump showing off how his 2025 is already off to a stellar start—and hinting that the best is yet to come.

First, Momoa stole the show at the recent SNL 50 special taping, then turned heads at the after-party in a black tank top that showed off his chiseled physique and that jaw-dropping Pacific Islander tattoo snaking down his ruggedly swoon-worthy forearm.

Posing alongside his current flame, 32-year-old actress Adria Arjona, he flashed a playful hand sign. Meanwhile, she offered a practiced smile. Momoa, ever the charmer, casually slung an arm around her shoulders, grinning widely behind his shades. Meanwhile, the iconic Saturday Night Live logo and stage lights set the scene for this undeniably picture-perfect duo.

For the SNL 50 event, Momoa and Arjona decided to dial it up to full-on fancy. The Aquaman star rocked a classic tux, his luscious mane tied back like a true gentleman-turned-superhero, complete with thick black-framed glasses that screamed: “Clark Kent, but cooler.” Arjona dazzled in a sleek black gown that flaunted her figure, accessorized with silver bracelets. This time, Momoa flashed a tight grin, looking like he’d rather be back in Atlantis. Meanwhile, Arjona’s megawatt smile hinted she was living for the glam vibes.

Jason Momoa Hints at Upcoming 2025 Plans

Next, Momoa shared a highlight reel of all the legends he ran into at the event: Cher owning the stage, hanging out with comedy royalty Bill Murray, Jerry Seinfeld, and Chevy Chase, tearing up the dance floor with Meryl Streep, and snapping adorable selfies with Kristen Wiig and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“SNL50 what a magical 3 days. GREATEST SHOW OF ALL TIME My mind is blown,” Momoa wrote alongside the post. He also dropped some summer plans.

“I’m hosting @blacksabbath BACK TO THE BEGINNING concert. With every band and I love WTF @metallica @gunsnroses @panteraofficial @slayerbandofficial @toolmusic @aliceinchains @anthrax and MANY more,” he announced in the post.

The concert is set for July 5th in Birmingham, England.

Finally, Momoa hinted at his next superhero role, mentioning “It’s Lobo time” following the concert date. He’s expected to debut as the DC biker anti-hero in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.