Martin Short Tests Positive for COVID-19 After ‘SNL 50’

Martin Short caught Covid after his SNL50 appearance, and his buddy Steve Martin is already blaming it on a wayward smooch.

Videos by Suggest

No, not a kiss between the two veteran comedians.

On Thursday, Martin announced on Instagram that his comedy partner, Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, along with Maya Rudolph. As a result, dates for their “The Dukes of Funnytown!” tour have been rescheduled.

“Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why?” Martin joked alongside a snapshot of Martin and Rudolph sharing a candid peck on the lips at the SNL special’s taping. “The SNL 50th Covid curse is real,” he added.

“Unfortunately, we have to reschedule our sold-out Durham and Knoxville dates to 10/17 Knoxville and 10/18 Durham,” Martin continued. “So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway.”

Neither Short nor Rudolph has responded to Martin’s post since he shared it on Thursday evening.

The Prophetic Joke on the ‘SNL 50’ Special That Foreshadowed Martin Short Contracting Covid…

However, it may be that Steve Martin is giving a little hat tip at a joke on the special with his “SNL 50th Covid curse” quip.

During the special, the “Weekend Update” segment featured host Colin Jost discussing a “quad-demic,” sparked by the surge in flu cases during the winter months.

“Health experts are facing increased pressure this winter in the face of outbreaks of Covid, the flu, RSV, and nanovirus, which they’re calling a quad-demic,” Jost explained in the segment.

“So we did the smart thing and packed every beloved entertainer over 60 into one tiny space,” he joked.

How many pathogen laden celebrity kisses and hugs at the SNL 50th special? 🤢



How many “beloved entertainers” to end up with new health issues post cvd? How many years of life expectancy reduced?



How many cancellations to come?



Hilarious right? 🙄 https://t.co/GS36qh6oQ8 pic.twitter.com/0n22jnpzjh — Sue J (@SMpwrgr) February 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Martin, a seasoned SNL host, teamed up with Short—who briefly served as an SNL cast member from 1984 to 1985—for a hilarious monologue during Sunday’s SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

In the bit, Short claimed he was co-hosting the event alongside Martin. However, Martin, eager to steal the spotlight, summoned two mock Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to escort the Canadian actor out of the studio.

Rudolph, a cast member on SNL from 1999 to 2007, was among the many alumni who returned for Sunday’s anniversary special. She reunited with Amy Poehler to revive their beloved “Bronx Beat” sketch. Other notable returning cast members included Kristen Wiig, Ana Gasteyer, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, and more.