Nearly a year and a half after he officially ended his NFL career, Jason Kelce spoke about his “unretire” plans.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest New Heights epsiode, Jason was chatting with his brother Travis and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield about parenting when he jokingly said he plans to “unretire” when his daughters enter high school.

“I’m not looking forward to that,” he said about his children growing up. “I got four girls, and they’re gonna be in high school pretty much at the same time. I might just, I’m gonna unretire. And 60, 50-something-years-old. Jason Kelce’s trying to make an NFL comeback.”

Jason Kelce retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024 after 13 NFL seasons. He and his wife Kylie recently welcomed their daughter Finnely. They also share three other daughters Wyatt, Eliotte, and Bennett.

Travis Kelce pointed out that his brother Jason couldn’t unretire due to his weight loss.

“You’re about 250[lbs] now,” he said. “So you can’t go back to center. We’re gonna get you over here playing some tight end, bud. Come on with tight end.”

Returning to the parenting topic, Jason told Mayfield, who has a 1-year-old, “Wait till they start turning 2, and then they don’t listen.”

Travis laughed and asked, “You got disobedient kids, Jason?”

Noting that his daughters are “not disobedient,” Jason said, “Well, it’s definitely not Kylie’s fault.”

Jason Kelce Previously Said He’s Ready for A New Parenting Era

Days before the “unretire” discussion, Jason Kelce admitted he was excited about the “no diapers” parenting era.

“We were just on the beach today, and it was a freaking – it’s a trip man,” he told the New Heights podcast’s guest, Zac Brown on Jul. 18. “But yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to being out of diapers. There’s no quesiton about that.”

He then shared how he prepared to be a girl dad. “When I had a daughter, iw as like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah that’s not going to work.'”