Jason Kelce Spends Time at Disney With Mom, Daughters Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Just before the NFL Pro Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce took his family to Disney World for a much-needed vacation.

Jason, his wife Kylie, three daughters, mother Donna, and dad Ed, headed to The Most Magical Place on Earth to have fun and meet some of their favorite Disney characters. The Kelce Family posted a video on TikTok of their adventures.

While Jason Kelce’s middle daughter Ellie was all for riding the tea cups with him, Wyatt was not having any of the iconic ride. His youngest daughter Bennett just took everything in. “She’s an opinionated toddler,” Kylie stated about Wyatt in the video. “And this is so much fun!”

Jason was later seen walking with Ellie and his dad Ed while Wyatt enjoyed a famously delicious Disney churro. Jason also rode the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ride with his mom.

The video ends with Wyatt eating a Mickey-shaped ice cream pop. “You got something on your face Wy,” Jason Kelce added as he noticed Wyatt’s face was covered with chocolate.

Disney Parks was so thrilled that the Kelce Family enjoyed their time at the park. “NEWS NEWS!” Disney Parks wrote on Instagram. “Jason Kelce and his family stopped by The Most Magical Place on Earth before playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games.”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast responded with, “The best kind of News News.”

Jason Kelce Says the ‘Best Part’ of the 2024 Pro Bowl Was Taking His Daughters to Disney World

During the 2024 Pro Bowl, Jason Kelce declared the best part of the week was taking his three daughters to Disney World.

When asked what his favorite memory was of this year’s football event, Kelce stated, “Definitely taking my daughters to Disney World. It’s been a great week.”

Jason Kelce also joked about the new Pro Bowl’s format, which he hasn’t experienced. “I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore,” he admitted. “But it’s down in Orlando, so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

Jason’s wife Kylie previously spoke about their daughters’ interest in football. She said that Wyatt enjoys watching “here and there.”

“We like to look at the TV for times that Jason might take his helmet off,” she said. “Or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off. Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.’”