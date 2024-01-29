jason-kelce-drops-f-bomb-in-epic-post-game-celebration-with-travis-kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. With Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce having a chance to advance to his third Super Bowl, his whole support system was in attendance. This included Travis’ brother Jason, who just happens to be the star center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs won the game 17-10 and have a date with the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month. After the win, Jason was noticeably excited for his brother, who had a chance to become a three-time champion. Travis’ brother had a strong message for him after the win.

“finish this mother****er,” the Eagles’ center said.

Jason Kelce’s message to his brother: Finish pic.twitter.com/uSZDDqaELW — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2024

Jason Kelce Wanted to Jump Through Tables at Bills Game

Jason Kelce has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games since his Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card Round earlier this month. Last week, during Kansa City’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, he went viral.

Kelce was caught by CBS cameras slamming down beer in a private suite that also featured Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift and Jason’s wife Kylie. Kylie also revealed that Jason wanted to participate in an age-old Bills fan tradition by jumping through a table.

“He wanted to get the full Bills experience. I’m sure you know as a Bills fan, they are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills, I will say, he desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day — top priority of the day — go through a table,” Kelce said to Good Morning America.

“He did not get a chance to do that. And so, when he came into the suite — we arrived separately because he was meeting up with some friends and walking through the parking lot, I think, hoping to find himself a table — he was unsuccessful.”

Travis Kelce Goes Viral Before Ravens Game

Travis Kelce followed in his brother’s footsteps by going viral on Sunday. But in his case, it happened before the game even kicked off. During the pre-game warm-ups, Travis and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a dust-up with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker was warming up in an area destined for Chiefs players while Kelce and Mahomes were practicing. That prompted the pair to throw the Ravens kicker’s equipment into another area.

After that, the three engaged in a spirited discussion. The moment went viral on social media.