Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Fans Have ‘Unrealistic Infatuation’ With Travis Kelce, KC Chiefs

Jason Kelce is developing bad blood with Taylor Swift fans due to their devotion to her current beau (and his bro), Travis.

On the most recent episode of the New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the center of the Philadelphia Eagles insisted that Swifties influenced the outcome of the “NFL Best Team Name Bracket” by voting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. They’re only voting based on their love for you, not on their love for the team name,” Jason joked. “So it wasn’t a realistic representation.”

Firing back, Travis accused Jason of pulling off some vote-manipulation magic to give the Buffalo Bills an unfair advantage. Not only that, but he insisted that his brother’s shenanigans seriously messed with the Chiefs’ shot at victory. Talk about sibling rivalry on the gridiron.

Jason playfully remarked that after he rooted for the Bills to defeat the Chiefs, the Swifties responded by voting in favor of the Minnesota Vikings over his team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Why the f–k are you blaming all the losses on the [Taylor Swift fans]?,” Travis exclaimed to Jason Kelce through guffaws.

“Well the Swifites got very upset, they don’t understand our politics,” Jason quipped. “So, they got really [defensive] of me manipulating votes.”

Travis and Jason Kelce Begged Taylor Swift Fans to Support Their Podcast

However, eventually, Jason Kelce was on his knees begging Taylor Swift fans for an assist. Later, this came after the brothers revealed on their podcast that they had been nominated for various categories at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, including podcast of the year, best sports podcast, and best overall ensemble.

“Swifites we’re talking to you right now, let’s rig this vote,” Jason begged. “This is not for me, this is for Travis. Please go and vote for the New Heights show as the podcast of the year.” Travis added, “92 percenters you know what to do.”

Joking aside, Jason Kelce had nothing but praise for Travis’s girlfriend Taylor Swift after meeting her. “I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She’s [an] awesome, genuine, down-to-earth person, which has been great to see, whenever you’re seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom,” Jason said to the NFL Network at the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Caught up with one of NFL’s best guys: Eagles center Jason Kelce.



Our 1-on-1 on soaking up forever moments in his 7th Pro Bowl, the Taylor Swift celebrity effect & her “awesome, down-to-earth, genuine” vibes, emotions watching bro Travis Kelce in Super Bowl, retirement, more. pic.twitter.com/JpAViPQawX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 5, 2024

Jason will be in the stands in Las Vegas, cheering on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they compete against the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, live on CBS.