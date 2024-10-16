Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Wearing ‘Horse C—k’ Shirt to Taylor Swift Date

Jason Kelce has pointed comments about his little brother’s style. On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason ribbed Travis Kelce for the shirt he donned while out on a New York City date with Taylor Swift.

“What in the world was the shirt, though?” Jason asked Travis, who admittedly had “no idea” what the pattern on the shirt portrayed.

“I think it’s just art. I think it’s just people. And then there’s a horse,” Travis said of the garment.

So What Was on the Shirt?!

Jason was concerned about what was going on underneath the horse, though.

“I’m not sure,” a baffled Travis answered. “I didn’t really look at this shirt like that when I got it. I just liked the color and the patterns and stuff.”

While Travis went on the speculate that the shirt included an illustration of a hand with a pointing finger, Jason saw something totally different.

“On this picture, it kind of appears that it’s a horse c**k,” Jason said, prompting Travis to scoff and remark, “That’d be crazy if I was wearing a horse c**k shirt. You gotta make sure you know what you’re wearing, kids. Everybody can just assume now.”

Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Jason went on to cite an article from British GQ, in which the outlet did a deep dive into the item.

The mag described the shirt as “a navy bowling shirt with a camp collar design and a boxy fit.” The outlet went on to reveal that the shirt was part of Jacquemus’ latest “La Casa” line, which is “flowy, fun, and more vibrant Marseilles than minimalist Paris.”

Jason was just saying what we were all thinking about Travis’ shirt he wore out to dinner with Taylor 😂 pic.twitter.com/xLkvSliVaR — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) October 16, 2024

Jason Kelce Gives His Take on the Garment

What Jason took away from that descriptions was this: “It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button down with horses and people f**king on it.”

“People f**king?” Travis questioned. “That’s what you got out of that?”

Jason pointed to the part of the shirt that he believed showed a tryst, saying, “That woman is riding that man!”

“You’re ridiculous,” Travis replied. “They’re sitting next to each other. You’re making an assumption. There’s nothing saying they’re having sex.”

“Well what are t**s out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?” Jason playfully fired back. While Travis thought a tight shirt could be to blame, Jason disagreed.

“I mean, what’s happening on this shirt?” Jason demanded, causing Travis to laugh and declare his brother “ridiculous.”