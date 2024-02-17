jason-kelce-returning-super-bowl-luchador-mask-to-teen

Images of Jason Kelce rocking a luchador mask at his brother’s post-Super Bowl win shindig took the internet by storm recently. It appears that the distinctive mask originated from a 14-year-old Chiefs supporter from Texas.

“I gave him my mask, and he dropped it, and then picked it back up from the ground. I got a picture with him and kinda just hung out with him, next to him for five to 10 min,” Elijah Smith told ABC News.

The dedicated Kansas City fan witnessed the Chiefs’ overtime win with his family in Vegas. Elijah saw the Eagles’ center at the Chiefs’ afterparty and hurried over for a photo. However, Elijah recalled that Jason Kelce left the Super Bowl party without returning the mask.

“The next day, of course, it’s all over the place. And there was this wishful thinking that maybe if it was still in his possession that maybe he could get it back,” Elijah’s mom said.

Elijah considers the luchador mask his team’s lucky charm. The eighth grader sported it during last year’s crucial match, which unfortunately ended in defeat against the Chiefs. Notably, Kansas City Cornerback Trent McDuffie even autographed the mask.

“Last year, every time I put it on I feel like we scored a touchdown or got a defensive stop,” Elijah recalled. “Once I put it back on, we made that 10-point come back in the second half, so I feel a little bit superstitious about it.”

On the New Heights podcast earlier this week, the Kelce brothers discussed the viral moments of Jason partying with the mask after the Super Bowl. Back then, they were unaware of the origin or identity behind it.

Jason Kelce Pledges to Return the Now-Famous Super Bowl Luchador Mask to Its Teen Owner

Skipping to Friday morning, Jason shared on X (formerly Twitter) about returning the mask to its rightful owner, Elijah. Shortly after, the NFL star contacted the family.

Operation “Get Elijah His Mask Back” is underway! I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered https://t.co/HHazKInFRi — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 16, 2024

However, the young Chiefs fan isn’t sweating it too much. “I’m so happy with the fact that Jason Kelce was wearing my mask and celebrating in it. I thought that was really cool,” Elijah gushed.

After Jason Kelce reached out to return the mask, Elijah was taken with the gentle giant’s kindness. “You [Philadelphia fans] have a great guy in Jason. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met!”, Elijah added.