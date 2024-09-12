Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at Travis Kelce’s Viral US Open Outfit: ‘You Went Country Club’

Jason Kelce enjoyed some light ribbing in the latest episode of his and brother Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. On Wednesday’s episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles center was cracking on his younger brother for his outfit choice at the US Open men’s singles final.

Kelce set up the roasting session by questioning Travis about wearing a Los Angeles Lakers t-shirt. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied that the garment was “just a hoopers” shirt, prompting Jason to call out his outfit from the tennis match.

Jason Kelce Clowns Travis Kelce on Latest ‘New Heights’ Episode

Trav got caught in 4K multitasking at the US Open @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/kCkE6zEUi2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 11, 2024

“I know what’s going on right now. I know exactly why you’re back into the hoopers fit,” Jason exclaimed. “Because everybody saw what you were wearing at the US Open and that you went complete opposite hoopers fit.”

The Chiefs star sported Gucci from head to toe while attending Sunday’s final with girlfriend Taylor Swift. His outfit featured a white cardigan layered over a matching polo shirt and shorts, topped off with a coordinating cream bucket hat.

Jason added, “You went country club,” to which Travis agreed.

Kelce Gets Candid About U.S. Open Fit

Travis explained that he was simply trying to fit in with the theme, saying, “It was tennis. What do you want me to do?”

“You gotta go back to your roots,” Jason joked of his sportier look on the episode.

Travis laughed, calling himself a fashion “chameleon.”

“I float. I just blend. Just blend in the trees, man,” Travis said.

Travis and Swift, watched Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in the championship match from a VIP box at Arthur Ashe Stadium earlier this week, showing tons of PDA, downing drinks and dancing. Kelce spoke on his experience at the major tennis event after receiving mixed criticism from fans about his antics during the final.

“It’s very quiet, and you know us… when it’s very quiet we want to do something or say something,” he confessed.

“The entire time I wanted to heckle the Italian guy Sinner, the No 1 player in the world and really try and get into his head and help my guy Fritzy out, give him a home court advantage here in America, but I played it cool, I played it respectful, knowing that’s kind of frowned upon.”

Kelce admits that he refrained from his usual antics for most of the match – apart from the intermissions, saying, “That was the only time I was really showing my personality!”