jason-kelce-opens-up-about-meeting-ice-spice-at-super-bowl

The NFL season is officially over after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. But stories are still coming out about the big game. One of the viral moments of the Super Bowl involved the brother of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce.

Jason went viral after meeting superstar rapper Ice Spice who was a guest in their suite during the big game. On the latest episode of their podcast “New Heights,” Jason recalled being introduced to the rising rapper.

“I also got to meet Ice Spice, which I was introduced to her as Ice,” Jason shared. “She was very nice.”

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Jason Kelce, just like we all predicted at the beginning of the season pic.twitter.com/upbv6Fadk3 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 11, 2024

Social Media Reacts to Jason Kelce and Ice Spice

Of course, because all eyes were on the Kelce suite during the Super Bowl, cameras caught the introduction between Kelce and Ice Spice. When the moment went viral on social media, fans went crazy with their reactions.

“That’s typically how you greet a Make-A-Wish kid,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“White version of the Key and Peele sketch,” another user said.

“Shows how much he values Swift as a part of his family already, but

anyone else he is respectful to. Jason Kelce is an amazing man,” another person said.

“This is very normal behavior. he’s obviously already close with Taylor and this is probably his first time meeting Ice Spice,” one user added.

Oldest Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Fame

The main reason all eyes were on the Kelce suite during the Super Bowl is because it featured pop icon Taylor Swift. Swift began dating Jason’s brother Travis this season and has been a regular fixture at games. Jason has become very familiar with Taylor over the past few months. But he said experiencing being around her at the Super Bowl, really put into perspective all of the things she has to deal with.

“I think this was my first, really, understanding kind of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of basis,” Jason said.

“There were so many star-studded people there. Everyone wants to come see her. The suite’s only so big. It was overwhelming, to be honest with you. I was going out of the suite to talk to Keegan-Michael Key, his wife, and a bunch of people. The celebrity attendance at the game was unreal.”