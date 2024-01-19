Jason Kelce Gifts Signed Eagles Jersey for His Favorite Local McDonald’s Employee

All-pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer in the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. But Kelce still found time to connect with one of his biggest fans. Danielle Bonham is a cashier at a Broomall, Pennsylvania McDonald’s and has served Kelce on several previous occasions. On January 16, the Eagles star showed his favorite cashier some love by bringing her a signed jersey.

“He motivated me when I didn’t have much motivation. I know he’s done that for a lot of people,” Bonham told Fox on Tuesday, January 16. “I’m forever grateful and very fortunate to have crossed paths with him as many times as I did, and I just wish him nothing but the best.”

Kelce Refutes Retirement Claims

Kelce has been in the headlines a lot this week, following the Eagles’ loss. ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that Kelce told his teammates he was planning to retire after the game. On the latest episode of New Heights, a podcast hosted by the center and his brother Travis, Kelce vehemently denied those claims.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision,” Jason said.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic to continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not.”

Kelce Has Considered Retirement ‘For Years’

While Kelce has not officially announced his retirement from the NFL yet, it’s not like the thought hasn’t crossed the mind of the Eagles’ star. Kelce starred in an Amazon Prime documentary last year that documents his life off the field. In the documentary, his wife Kylie revealed that the Pro Bowl center has considered the thought of retirement “for years”

“I don’t think that people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” she said.

“I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”