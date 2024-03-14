jason-derulo-booed-by-fans-after-pausing-live-show-to-use-the-restroom

Jason Derulo hit pause on his Leeds concert for an urgent intermission, capturing his speedy restroom break in a video.

During his performance of the track “Spicy Margarita,” the pop star revealed his urgent need for a bathroom break, prompting a speedy retreat backstage to repurpose an empty Gatorade bottle for a different kind of refreshment.

“Do you mind if I just go use the bathroom real quick?”, Jason Derulo begged the audience, who mercilessly booed in disappointment. Derulo swiftly vanished backstage, leaving the audience in suspense.

Images from the crowd then flashed onscreen, their expressions shifted from excitement to confusion, questioning the sudden disappearance of the performer.

After he emerges from his throne room (a random corner backstage), Derulo is seen unceremoniously passing the bottle full of his waste fluids to his loyal assistant, who added it to the lineup of Gatorade bottles.

“Alright back to the show!” Jason Derulo declared as he strutted back to the stage, greeted by a chorus of cheers from his adoring fans.

Meanwhile, an unfortunate and parched stagehand is caught red-handed reaching for the Gatorade bottle Derulo had just used as his portable urinal. The stagehand’s lips tease the bottle as the yellow liquid flows towards them. Jason’s entourage attempts to warn him in the background.

One can’t help but wonder if Derulo might be positioning himself for a fresh new Gatorade flavor that all the hip kids will want to guzzle down their thirsty gullets. Derulo Drench? Nu King Yellow Blast? Drink Dirty?

Jason Derulo Rush to the Restroom Got a Much Different Reaction in a Fan-Posted Video

In a video shared by a fan who was present at the show, the crowd’s boos grew significantly louder after Jason mentioned his bathroom break.

Jason shared the moment on his Instagram with the caption, “When you gotta go you gotta go.” Of course, the whole video was an attempt at humor.

Jason Derulo is currently embarking on his Nu King world tour, journeying across Europe throughout March. Following this musical adventure, the renowned singer of “Talk Dirty” will head back to the United States for a residency in Las Vegas, commencing on May 17th.

The singer has scheduled performances from May to July at the Venetian Resort. The wordsmith shared on Instagram, “Let’s go to Vegas Baby!!” along with the show dates.