Jason Derulo Sued By Younger Singer Alledging That He Demanded Sex In Exchange For Record Deal

Jason Derulo has since called the artists’ allegations “completely false and hurtful.”

Emaza Gibson, 25, signed a recording contract under Derulo’s Atlantic Records imprint Future History Inc. in August 2021. In 2022, the label reportedly dropped Gibson after she denied the “Whatcha Say” singer’s sexual advances.

Gibson filed her 36-page complaint against Derulo, 34, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. She claimed that Derulo “maliciously” promised her success, then denied Gibson’s requests related to recording her album.

According to Gibson, she began to believe her time with Future History Inc. wouldn’t continue after she “refused to drink and have sex” with him.

While recording music with Derulo, Gibson alleged the singer told her if she wanted to succeed in the music industry, she would have to “goat skin and fish scales.” The saying is a Haitian reference to performing sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, and taking cocaine.

In an interview with NBC News and reported by People, Gibson claimed she had to search online regarding what the reference meant, and was “trying to find and make sense of what it was.”

Additionally, she alleges Derulo would “constantly” pressure her to drink alcohol with him while recording. After Gibson explained she wasn’t “a drinker” to Derulo, he’d further “assure” her he’d call her an Uber home.

In total, the singer alleged seven complaints against the defendants including quid pro quo sexual harassment, sexual harassment, failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, retaliation, intimidation and violence, breach of contract, and breach of good faith.

In a statement, Gibson’s attorney stated, “Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

In a statement shared with People, a representative for Derulo denied Gibson’s allegations in her complaint.

“These claims are completely false and hurtful,” the statement read. “I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams. I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”

According to Gibson’s complaint, the singer received medical attention to address “breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings, hopelessness, loss of motivation,” as well as “feelings of betrayal and deception.”

Alongside attorney costs, Gibson is demanding damages to cover unpaid wages, loss of earnings, emotional distress, and medical expenses. The singer is also seeking a jury trial for her complaints.