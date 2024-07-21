Japanese Gymnastics Captain, 19, Kicked Out of Olympics for Smoking and Drinking

Team Japan is down a gymnast after the Japan Gymnastics Association barred the team’s captain, Shoko Miyata, from participating in the 2024 Olympics just days before the opening ceremony.

According to The Japan Times, Miyata was forced to withdraw from the Japan Gymnastics Team after she admitted to smoking cigarettes and drinking while the team was training in Monaco.

Although she admitted to her actions the following day, the Japan Gymnastics Association instructed her to return to Japan.

It was further reported that the Japan Gymnastics Association’s code of conduct prohibits any gymnast from smoking or drinking during Team Japan activities, even if they are of legal age.

The association’s chairman, Tadashi Fujita spoke out about the decision to kick the Japan Gymnastics Team captain off the team before the Olympics. “I offer my sincere apologies for causing a great amount of trouble to many people over Miyata,” Fujita explained. “I’m very sorry.”

Fellow Japan Gymnastics Association executive Kenjui Nishimura, also stated that the team’s captain drank and smoked “out of pressure surrounding the upcoming Olympics.”

Miyata’s coach, Mutsumi Harada, agreed with the sentiment. “She was spending her days burdened with so much pressure,” Harada stated. “I would implore people to understand that.”

Japan Gymnastics Association Addresses Backlash Over Banning Team Japan’s Captain from Olympic Games

Meanwhile, the Japan Gymnastics Association addressed the backlash it received after barring Team Japan’s captain from the Olympic Games.

“We deeply apologize for the loss of the various opinions we received,” the organization shared via X. “We will take all of them seriously and use them to build a better future. All members of the Japanese women’s gymnastics team will continue to fight as one. We appreciate your continued support.”

Following Miyata’s departure, it was announced that Team Japan would be competing in the Olympic Games with just four members instead of its original five. A replacement for the former captain will not be announced.

Before being named captain of Team Japan, Miyata won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships. She came in eighth place in the all-around competition.

Miyata also won silver during the 2022 Asian Championships in vault and floor exercises. She won bronze in the all-team.

Earlier this year, she won two golds, one silver, and one bronze at the All-Japan Championships.

Despite Miyata’s departure, Team Japan is still hoping to win a team medal during the 2024 Olympic Games. This would be the first time that the team has won since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.