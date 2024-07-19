Janelle Monáe Deletes Video of Her Recreating Michael Jackson Balcony Incident After Backlash

Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe has always been known for thinking outside the box. But her latest stunt may have taken things just a little too far.

Per Page Six, Monáe recreated an infamous Michael Jackson video – one where he hangs his son, Blanket, off the balcony hotel. Her latest demonstration may have pushed the envelope a bit too far.

But in her defense, Monáe has prided herself on thinking outside the box creatively. In fact, she has built her career on that mode of creative thinking.

Janelle Monae so damn unserious bc why tf she dangling that robot out the window like she MJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/cM73VjUeCA — spicebae (@spicebae_) July 17, 2024

Janelle Monáe in Hot Water Over Michael Jackson Parody

Monae has since deleted the video. But that didn’t help her escape backlash from fans.

“The fact that @JanelleMonae is so classless now and attacking @JanetJackson’s brother Michael Jackson who has been dead over 15 years is pathetic and sad. Janelle I hope you never have to face his sister now because what you did was sick and evil and you know it!” wrote one X user.

“Not sure what made @JanelleMonae think it was a good idea to re-enact a low point in Michael Jackson’s career 22 years after it happened and 15 years after his death,” added another.

Grammy-Nominee Gets Candid About Diddy

Monáe’s creativity has drawn a plethora of people to her music. And that reach had led her to some of the biggest names in the business. And cultivating those relationships has earned her a wildly successful career. One of the people that she says helped her on her climb was Diddy.

“I met Puff at a time I had decided to live frugally. Like a lot of people, I thought, ‘OK, he’s going to have a conversation around how he can groom me into being another sort of artist,’” she said.

“But when I spoke to him, his words were, ‘I love what you and Wondaland are doing. I don’t want to be creatively involved. I just want people to know who you are and what you guys are doing. You guys are down here in this basement in Atlanta, and the rest of the world deserves to hear you.’ It was so humbling and beautiful. We’re still close.”