Jamie Lynn Spears Make Bombshell Claim Against Sister Britney, Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Had To Break Up Fight

After being freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has been more vocal than ever, calling out those who have been less than supportive of her. One of her main targets? Her family — especially sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Claims Britney ‘Attacked’ Her

The Zoey 101 star is defending herself while on a promotional tour for her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, but most are seeing this as a way to pump up publicity before the book’s release.

In a recently-released excerpt from the book, Spears claims she got a “wake-up call” about the state of her relationship with her sister after the two got into a physical altercation while quarantining together for a brief time in 2020. Spears alleges the pop star “became enraged about something trivial” and attacked her.

“She came at me screaming and getting up in my face while I was holding [my daughter] Ivey, who was only 22 months at the time,” Spears claims. “Despite my best efforts, Britney continued on the attack, and my [then-12-year-old daughter] Maddie had to get in between us to protect her little sister until my parents could finally get Britney to retreat.”

Spears discussed the issue again on Nightline, saying that her sister also cursed at her in front of her children. “I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue,’” the former child star said. “And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry, and my oldest daughter tried to, you know, mediate the situation. I hated that. Like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do, you’re 12.”

Both Sisters Blast Parents

While the sisters are currently duking it out in the headlines, there seems to be one thing they can agree on: how upset they are with their parents. The pop star has also taken aim at them on her Instagram account, and Spears agrees.

When she turned to Jamie and Lynne Spears for help with the situation between her and her sister, she claims they took Britney’s side. “They told me that I shouldn’t be upset. Like, I can’t upset Britney,” she claimed. “I said, ‘You just saw me and my children be upset. When will I matter?’”

A Publicity Stunt?

Britney’s rep has not commented on these claims, and many are calling Spears out for using her older sister to sell books. The former child star has largely stayed out of the limelight since her pregnancy at 16, and it seems like this press tour about her sister is all about selling her new book.

Even though Spears seems to be slamming her sister in the press, she claims that the “love is still there” between the two. “I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” Spears said. “So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

