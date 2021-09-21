Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence Amid Britney’s Instagram Deletion

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence after sister Britney Spears shock-deleted her Instagram this week. The 30-year-old Netflix actress and sister to the 39-year-old pop princess has been posting to her own Instagram as her sibling’s one vanishes – earlier this week, “Toxic” singer Spears hit “delete” shortly after confirming her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

While Britney Spears’ 34 million followers now get an empty page when searching for her IG handle, the star’s sibling has been updating for her 2.2 million followers.

Britney Spears was fresh from showing off her Cartier engagement ring when her Instagram followers essentially got dumped. The Grammy winner, who later took to Twitter to say she was taking a “break” and enjoying her engagement, promised she would return.

Not long after, her Sweet Magnolias actress sister posted with a little Instagram vs. Reality, with the photos coming as throwbacks of herself and 3-year-old daughter Ivey. Spears shared a stunning opening shot showing her all curly blonde hair, outdoors, and holding her then-infant, with a swipe right showing a little more trouble as the star’s munchkin was seen throwing a bit of a tantrum.

Taking to her caption, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote: “INSTAGRAM vs. REALITY #TBT” – the comparison trend is seemingly back amid celebrity Instagram and has already been seen from 42-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian this week.

Challenging Year For The Family

Jamie Lynn Spears, this year making headlines as she claimed she and her daughters received death threats in the wake of her support for her superstar sister, has been taking precautions on social media since. Comments to the actress’ posts were briefly disabled, with Spears also making headlines for clapping back over allegations her sister had been funneling her money.

Denying Britney Spears Funneled Her Cash

Alongside saying she’d been paying her own “freaking” bills since she was 10 years old, Jamie Lynn Spears flat-out denied she owned a $1 million Florida condo reportedly paid for by Britney Spears’ estate.

“I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway🌊,” she captioned summer 2021 vacation photos of herself at a Ritz property, adding:

“Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍 Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol.”