Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Joe Hooten

Excited to share some special news, Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne announced on Instagram earlier this week that she and her boyfriend, Joe Hooten, are engaged.

In the incredibly sweet social media post, Foxx shared the special news with photographs featuring her, Hooten, and her gorgeous engagement ring. “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Much like her father Jamie, Corinne Foxx is an actress. The 29-year-old has appeared in a couple of film projects, including 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. She also made a cameo on her dad’s TV show The Jamie Foxx Show in 2000.

Corinne is one of two daughters that Foxx has. His other daughter was born in 2009. She announced her father’s hospitalization after an undisclosed medical emergency in April 2023. She revealed a month later that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” after rumors surfaced about him being gravely ill.

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Once Spoke Out About Growing Up in Hollywood with an Anxiety Disorder

In May 2021, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she struggled with an anxiety disorder while living in Hollywood.

“I felt like people were always looking at me,” she explained. “Were always expecting me to turn out a certain way. Because of that, I went the opposite realm.”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter then said that she became very focused on perfection and always in a very cookie-cutter way. “That put a lot of pressure and anxiety on me to uphold this standard of never messing up,” she stated. “That affected my mental health.”

Corinne then said she’s still working through to unlearn those behaviors. She said social media plays a major role for those who struggle with anxiety. “A lot of people assume things about you, assume that you don’t have your struggles,” she explained. “And of course, I’ve been incredibly, incredibly privileged.”

She went on to acknowledge that she was fully aware of her privilege. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not a human being. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t have my past and things I’ve gone through and then also just genetic predispositions to things that are out of my control.”

Corinne added that she wanted to be transparent about her struggles because she understands that social media makes her life seem more glamorous than it is.