Jamie Foxx Planning to Reveal Details of Health Scare in Upcoming Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx says he’s getting ready to open up about his recent health scare. Foxx will use comedy to share his story, saying the subject will be part of an upcoming comedy special.

Speaking with People, Foxx said his health scare made him realize how much he took things for granted. He learned to cherish life and expressed a renewed appreciation for both his family and friends.

“I’m so thankful and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” he told the outlet. “I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.”

Foxx expressed that everyone wanted to know what happened to him. While at the time he wanted privacy, he’s finally ready to talk about it.

“Everybody wants to know what happened and I’m gonna tell you what happened but I got to do it in my way,” he said. Foxx said he’ll speak on the health scare during an upcoming but still untitled comedy special.

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Health Scare and Near Death Experience

It’s not the first time that Foxx has opened up about his health scare. He used an acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements to talk about things.

He revealed it took a bit for him to get back on his feet — quite literally.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago,” he said walking across the stage. “I couldn’t actually walk.”

Foxx used the opportunity to thank those who stood by him during his lowest point.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said. “I cherish every single minute now — it’s different,’ he continued. ‘I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel — I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Foxx continued to talk about his near-death experience.

‘It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S**t, am I going to the right place?’” Foxx said, “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different.”

