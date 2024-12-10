Jamie Foxx Finally Explains Mysterious Hospitalization, Says He Doesn’t ‘Remember 20 Days’

As he continued to speak out about his mysterious 2023 hospitalization, Jamie Foxx recalled more details about the health incident.

During his Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… Foxx revealed he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke while on the Atlanta, Georgia, set of his film, Back in Action.

“Please, Lord, let me get through,” Foxx stated while sharing the details with his audience. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do.”

“Before I could get the Aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out,” he continued. “I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx further shared that his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta, who gave him a cortisone shot. He was then sent home.

However, Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon, knew “something was wrong” and stated, “That ain’t my brother.”

Dixon then drove Foxx to Piedmont Hospital, which was just yards away from where the comedy special was filmed.

“Y’all saved my life just 400 yards away from here in Piedmont Hospital. They put me back together again,” Foxx declared on stage. “She didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.”

Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital Doctor Revealed Jamie Foxx Had Suffered From a Brain Bleed

While at Piedmont Hospital, a doctor told Foxx’s sister they had “some horrible news” about the actor.

“He said, ‘He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke,’” Foxx recounted what the doctor told his little sister. “‘If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.’”

Foxx then said his sister knelt down outside the operating and prayed the entire time.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful,” Foxx explained about being unconscious. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S**t, am I going to the wrong place in this mother f**ker? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil-like, ‘Come on.’”

Following the procedure, the doctor told Dixon that he didn’t find where the brain bleed came from, but Foxx was having a stroke.

“He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,’” Foxx continued to recall. “That’s what it was, Atlanta. You finally got the story. You saved my life.”

Foxx noted he didn’t remember 20 days of recovery. “On May 4, I woke up [clicks fingers], and when I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk in a wheelchair, and I was like, ‘Why the f— am I in a wheelchair?’ I’m just coming out of s**t.”

Foxx has seemingly recovered from the incident. He remains tight-lipped about his current health obstacles.