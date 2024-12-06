jamie-foxx-opens-up-about-his-mysterious-hospitalization-in-trailer-for-netflix-special

Jamie Foxx is finally addressing the wild 2023 hospitalization rumors—including the one about his getting cloned. Spoiler alert: there’s still only one Jamie Foxx… allegedly.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, where the actor candidly addresses his recent health scare.

The clip opens with a series of headlines flashing across the screen, recounting the moment news broke about his hospitalization following a “medical emergency.” However, the tone quickly shifts as darker claims emerge, alleging that Foxx had been left “paralyzed and blind” or was even “already dead.”

“We should be praying for the brother,” one voice says, with another chiming in with, “Somebody in the clone department getting lazy.” Yet another voice declares: “Jamie Foxx literally died.”

Meanwhile, the headlines get even more preposterous, with conspiracy theories surrounding the medical emergency swirling.

The video transitions to a cheering audience as Jamie Foxx, 56, takes the stage for his comedy special, directed by Hamish Hamilton.

“I’m back!” the comedian declares, gripping the microphone and thumping his chest.

“And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was …” he adds. Then, the trailer abruptly cuts out.

Fans Speculate on What Jamie Foxx Will Reveal in His Upcoming Netflix Special

Of course, using the medical emergency as a hook all but ensures that folks will tune in to hear what the Django Unchained star has to say about it.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the comments to the YouTube video for the trailer for the comedy special. While many offered words of support and hype for the special, some still weighed in on the conspiracies surrounding the mysterious 2023 illness.

“Finally, Jamie speaks,” one fan wrote. “I’ve been worried about him since first hearing what happened and it’s so weird he hasn’t been able to talk about it. But hey, don’t do it for free if you can get paid,” they added.

Another fan added: “it’s going to be a cryptic answer.”

“I’m just watching to hear what had happened because it is still mystery,” a third fan admitted. “Glad he’s feeling better and like any good comedian, he’s making money from his trauma.”

“Diddy do it?” yet another onlooker quipped.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… drops on Netflix on December 10th.