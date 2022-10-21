James Corden Responds To Restaurant Banning Incident With Popular Motto Used By Royal Family

People love a story about a celebrity behaving badly, which is why a post about late-night host James Corden’s conduct at the popular New York restaurant Balthazar quickly went viral. Corden addressed the controversy, citing a popular maxim used by the British royal family.

Why Was Corden Banned From A New York City Restaurant?

Everything started with an Instagram post made by Balthazar owner Keith McNally, who said that Corden was banned from the restaurant after being rude and “abusive” to servers on two different occasions, sending back food and loudly berating employees.

RELATED: Late-Night Talk Show Hosts: Who Has The Highest Net Worth?

The post quickly blew up, and by the next day, McNally rescinded the ban after Corden called him and “apologized profusely.” However, people online were still buzzing about Corden’s alleged tantrums, and more stories about his rude behavior started coming to light. Corden was asked about the rumors in an interview with the New York Times, but the host was pretty tight-lipped about the situation.

Corden: “I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden explained when asked about McNally’s comments. “I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

Corden was equally vague when asked if he knew that McNally’s post had started an online conversation about his alleged rude behavior towards others. “I haven’t really read anything,” he shrugged. “It’s strange. It’s strange when you were there. I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show.”

Corden Repeats Popular Royal Family Saying

He then repeated a line often used by members of the British royal family: “My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.” Marie Claire cites this saying as a favorite of the Queen Mother’s, and the rest of the royals reportedly often reference it.

RELATED: Why Isn’t Brad Pitt On A ‘Redemption Tour’ Like Shia LaBeouf And Others?

Corden continued, “Should we not all be a little grown-up about this? I promise you, ask around this restaurant. They don’t know about this. Maybe 15 percent of people. I’ve been here, been walking around New York, not one person’s come up to me. We’re dealing in two worlds here.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Corden will address the controversy further on The Late Late Show, but many are already convinced he’s one of Hollywood’s rudest celebrities.

More From Suggest