Jameela Jamil Has Strong Words Of Support For Meghan Markle Over Online Bullying

Meghan Markle has a supporter in actress Jameela Jamil. The pair sat down together for an episode of Markle’s podcast, and Jamil expressed her disbelief at the bullying Markle has gone through over the years.

Markle, Jamil, and actress Shohreh Aghdashloo had a discussion about activism for a recent episode of Archetypes, and Jamil took the opportunity to point out the criticism the Duchess of Sussex has had to withstand in recent years.

“It’s an unfathomable amount of sh*t that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it,” Jamil said. “I fought back on your behalf for years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you.”

She continued, “I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense unkindness, bigotry, and misogyny of our media. And I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.”

The actress thanked Markle for her support in difficult times. “You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me,” Jamil shared. “And people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly. You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

The pair also bonded over their supportive partners. Jamil has been dating musician James Blake since 2015. “He understands me, and he’s just an incredible human, an incredible friend. And I don’t think I could have withstood all of this without him,” Jamil explained.

“I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry,” she continued. “When the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic, with two very sort of similar relationships. It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home.” Jamil and Markle have both weathered their fair share of public criticism and controversy, so it’s no surprise they have been supporting each other over the years.

