Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Touching Tribute to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Sunday, June 16 commemorated Father’s Day in the United States. So of course, all of the celebrity fathers were in full-on dad mode this weekend. But above all, it was a special time for them to be celebrated. Famed Actor Will Smith received a heartfelt message from his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest,” she wrote in the caption.

Will Smith Gets Candid on His Favorite Production

Will Smith has graced Hollywood with some of the most iconic blockbusters. Hancock, I Am Legend, and Men in Black, are just a few of his greatest hits. All of which have grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

With all of his iconic films, Smith was asked to pick his favorite one. Without hesitation, he chose his 2006 Oscar-nominated film Pursuit of Happyness.

“I think the individual best movie, all around, that I’ve ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness,” Smith said.

Smith also went on to detail that he never thought he would make anything that could eclipse the 2006 film. However, that changed when he produced the film King Richard. The film follows Richard Williams’s journey to making his daughters Venus and Serena tennis megastars, he became torn.

“I had secretly in my mind felt that I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness. And I never said that out loud, but I felt like I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness. And then I saw King Richard,” Smith added.

Dave Chapelle Reacts to Oscars Slap

At the 2022 Oscar Awards Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It ended up being one of the most viral moments in social media history. It was such a shocking moment that comedian Dave Chapelle thought it was fake.

“Chris got slapped in the face at the Oscars…by Will Smith which was one of the craziest things I have ever seen. In fact, if you watch it live on television like I did when it happened, I thought it was fake. I did, and I wasn’t sure,” he said.

“And I thought it was fake. I didn’t know. So I asked. I go, ‘Well, you know.’ He said, ‘What?’ I said ‘Did it hurt?’ He said, ‘Yes, n***a, it hurt.’ And then I knew it was real.”