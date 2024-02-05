jacob-elordi-under-police-investigation-after-alleged-assault-of-radio-producer

Jacob Elordi is under investigation for an alleged assault incident that reportedly took place during a confrontation with a radio producer.

The 26-year-old Australian actor has become one of the most sought-after screen stars today. His rise to fame is credited to his notable performances in recent films like Saltburn and Priscilla, we well as starring in HBO’s Euphoria.

According to radio producer Joshua Fox, Elordi pressed him against a wall, gripping his throat. This was in response to Fox mentioning a scene from Saltburn that involved Elordi’s character.

During a segment on the Sydney-based The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Fox shared his perspective on what happened. He recounted that he approached Elordi outside a hotel. Fox jokingly asked him for some of his bathwater as a gift for the show’s host, Jackie O.

In a scene that has gained notoriety from Saltburn, the character Felix, portrayed by Elordi, engages in self-pleasure while bathing. Subsequently, his friend Oliver (Barry Keoghan) proceeds to taste the remaining water from Felix’s bath by licking the plug.

Fox Claims His Prank Didn’t Go Over Well, Leading to an Alleged Assualt by Jacob Elordi

However, Fox’s prank didn’t go over well, leading to the alleged assault from Jacob Elordi. During the on-air discussion on Monday morning, Fox recounted that he complied with Elordi’s request and ceased recording the interaction. Furthermore, he expressed feeling “intimidated.”

“I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened,” Fox told hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O.

As Elordi’s entourage crowded him, Fox recounted, he became afraid that they might “jump” him. “And then Jacob kind of just flips. He kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat,” Fox alleged.

Shortly after the supposed altercation, Fox allegedly visited Waverley police station. He filed a report, although he declined to provide an official statement.

It is believed that he has rejected subsequent requests from the police to provide a statement. Fox has indicated that he will not provide any additional comments beyond the on-air discussion that took place this morning.

In a statement given to Variety, the New South Wales Police have confirmed their ongoing investigation into the matter. “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” the statement reads.

“Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”