Jacob Elordi Admits He Was ‘Really Excited’ for Viral ‘Saltburn’ Bathtub Scene

Saltburn, a 2023 black comedy starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, has no shortage of shocking scenes. Perhaps the most gasp-worthy of all, however, is that bathtub scene.

The scene, which rapidly went viral following the film’s release, shows Oliver (Keoghan) licking up Felix’s (Elordi) bathwater. Though the scene, and the movie as a whole, have proven divisive, Jacob Elordi admitted he couldn’t wait to film it.

“I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time,” Elordi told Stream Wars. “It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that I think.”

Like all of his roles, Jacob Elordi has kept himself as far away from audience reactions as possible. With Saltburn, however, he couldn’t resist sneaking a showing – and is glad he did.

“I haven’t really heard too many [reactions] because I try to hide away from it,” he explained. But I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it sort of first played.”

“It was unbelievable,” he continued, “because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen and everything like that. And I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really, really long time. So, I haven’t heard any of the really—I mean, I hope there’s no terrible stories, but yeah.”

Jacob Elordi’s Shocking Bathtub Scene Inspired a Now-Sold Out Candle

As one of Hollywood’s newest heartthrobs, it’s no surprise that the image of Jacob Elordi in a bathtub inspired a variety of passionate reactions. Among the most bizarre is a Saltburn bathwater candle. Not only was it produced, it’s already sold out.

“There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle,” the product description reads. “Particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like.”

According to Jacob Elordi’s costar Barry Keoghan, the success of the candle is partly due to his own purchases. “I already have 10 of them,” Keoghan joked to Variety. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”