Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson’s older brother and member of The Jackson 5, announced that he has cancer.

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Jackson appeared on The Farah Shammas Podcast, released on Nov. 17.

“I’ve had cancer for four years,” the 69-year-old revealed. “Prostate, Stage 4.”

But despite his diagnosis, Jackson said he remains in good spirits.

“I’m great. I’m good,” he shared. “Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going to be around for a long time. Everything is fine.”

Marlon Jackson of The Jacksons performs at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Nov. 8, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images)

He said that he has had his prostate gland removed, and has undergone radiation as a part of his treatment.

“Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week.”

Since his diagnosis, Jackson said that he’s “careful” about what he puts in his body, and revealed that he cut sugar out of his diet.

“Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought,’” he said.

Marlon was one of the original members of the iconic group. In 1987, he released his only solo album, Baby Tonight. In 2009, he participated in the A&E reality series The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty.

Since 2015, Jackson has worked with the Study Peace Foundation, an organization he founded that is focused on promoting peace, unity, and the understanding of communities around the world.