Jack Osbourne and Wife Welcome a Baby (and They Gave Her the Perfect Name)

Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree Gearheart, recently announced the birth of their second child, a girl, with an incredibly sweet name.

The couple shared the exciting news in an Instagram post. “Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” they captioned the post, which features a short video of the infant alongside her birth stats.

The baby girl was born on March 5, 2026, weighing in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces. Her name seemingly pays tribute to Jack’s father, Ozzy, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 75.

The couple married in 2023 and shares another daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, who was born in July 2022. Jack also has three daughters, Pearl Clementine Osbourne, Andy Rose Osbourne, and Minnie Theodora Osbourne, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The Couple Announced the Pregnancy in Late 2025

Aree’s latest pregnancy was announced in December 2025, shortly after Jack’s eviction from I’m a Celebrity.

Jack previously opened up about becoming a father for the fifth time. “It’s awesome,” he stated at the time. “We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say.”

He then noted, “It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

Jack also stated that he was able to tell Ozzy about the pregnancy shortly before his death. He said telling the late rock legend the news made everything more “healing.”

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” he explained. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

Continuing to speak about his father, Jack said, “He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.'”

He then noted, “My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”