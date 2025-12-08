Jack Osbourne and Wife Expecting Baby in Wake of Ozzy’s Passing

Jack Osbourne and his wife are expecting their second child and managed to share the happy news with Ozzy before his recent passing.

Videos by Suggest

Jack and his second wife, Aree Gearhart, spilled the Earl Grey to The Sun on Sunday, shortly after the 40-year-old reality TV personality was booted from the creatively named show I’m a Celebrity.

“It’s awesome,” Jack gushed to the outlet. “We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously,” he added, sounding somewhat confused about how the birds and the bees work.

Aree, 34, is 28 weeks pregnant, according to Jack. This will be the couple’s second child and Jack’s fifth. The pair shared the news with Jack’s father, Ozzy Osbourne, before the legendary rocker passed away in July.

Jack said the upcoming arrival of his fifth child has been a “healing” experience for him and his family as they continue to mourn the loss of their patriarch.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” he revealed. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

Jack Osbourne Married His Current Wife a Little Over a Year After the Birth of Their First Child

Jack and Aree married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Maple, in July 2022. The reality TV star also shares three daughters—Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7—with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

The couple has been together since 2019. They went public with their relationship at the American Music Awards that November, a few months after Jack finalized his divorce from his ex.

The Osbournes alum and Aree pulled off a stealthy “I do” in September 2023. As Jack put it on Instagram, “Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes just months after the death of Jack’s father, Ozzy, on July 22 at age 76. A month after his passing, Jack honored his dad with an emotional tribute featuring photos of his children.

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much,” Jack wrote, pointing out that he was “gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.”

“He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad,’ ” Jack added. “My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know that is such a blessing.”