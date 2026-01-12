jack-osbourne-claims-late-father-ozzy-has-been-visiting-family-in-their-dreams

It seems the Prince of Darkness can’t resist a family reunion, night shift edition. Jack Osbourne shared that his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, has been dropping by family members’ dreams.

In a December 2025 chat on Sirius XM’s Billy Morrison’s Influenced, the reality TV star shared a curious twist: he, his wife Aree Gearhart, and his daughters have all been having eerily similar dreams about the late rock legend, who died last July at age 76.

Jack, 40, shares three kids with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and a daughter with Gearhart, with another baby on the way.

“We all keep having dreams about him. In the dreams, he is laughing,” Jack shared.

“And he is saying, ‘Just stop f—ing crying’. He’s laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, all the same thing. We keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing,” Jack added.

Jack Osbourne and His Family Aren’t the Only Ones Dreaming of Ozzy…

However, it seems Ozzy isn’t just keeping his dream visits to family. Host Billy Morrison also shared that he’s had a similar dream about the rock legend.

“I’ve seen him. He’s good, Jack. He’s not in pain,” he told the British TV personality.

Last month, Jack and his wife, Aree, 34, told The Sun that they are expecting their second child together. Jack called the news “awesome,” noting that Aree was 28 weeks pregnant at the time.

“It’s awesome,” Jack gushed to the outlet. “We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously,” he added

Jack noted that the impending arrival of his fifth child has been a “healing” process for the family as they continue to mourn the loss of Ozzy.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack revealed. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”





