Is Joy Behar Leaving ‘The View’ For Good? Host Shares Her Future With The Show

Joy Behar announces a “new chapter” during The View that has left fans curious about her next move

On the most recent episode of The View, Joy Behar celebrated her 81st birthday.

Along with the celebration comes the news that has some fans buzzing as they question the future of the show altogether.

What Is Joy Behar Up To?

Early into the episode, Sunny Hostin asked Behar a personal question:

“Well Joy, aside from your birthday festivities, my understanding is that you have big plans ahead I intend to attend, but can you tell us a little bit about them?” she asked.

“Are you having a party?” Sara Haines asked cheerfully.

“I’m glad you asked,” Behar said warmly. “When I’m not sitting here being interrupted by you b***hes, I’m writing plays now! This is my new chapter,” she announced.

The audience erupted into cheers as Haines interjected: “And they’re really good!”

ABC

This news comes before Whoopi Goldberg announced her spotty attendance on the show as she works with produces for the upcoming Sister Act 3 movie.

Behar went on to explain: “Five of those plays, they’re short, they’re for ADD people, these are one act, they’re called ‘Bonkers in the Boroughs,’ and they will be part of the New York Comedy Festival, which is coming up in November.”

Fans Are Shocked About Joy Behar’s Age

Since 1997, Behar has been entertaining fans on the show. Despite this, fans were surprised when they learned how old she really is.

The cast and crew celebrated her birthday on the Oct 6th airing of The View.

As soon as the hosts sat down, Haines, 46, shouted: “It’s Joy’s birthday!”

“Oh dear God!” Behar exclaimed as she put her head in her hands.

ABC

“I know you hate to talk about your birthday,” Ana Navarro, 52, said. “But, today is your birthday, na na na na na.”

“Whatever,” Joy retorted, as her co-hosts laughed.

Sunny Hostin then pointed out: “She doesn’t look that excited.”

“I can’t get excited. I’m just glad I’m alive,” Behar shared.

“You get to a point in the morning where you wake up and you go: ‘I’m still here. My God!”

Behar is turning 81 on Saturday.

Fans flew to X just to wish Behar a happy birthday, but also to reveal their shock at her age.

“Yeah, we should all be glad we are alive, Joy and you don’t look one ounce your age!” one fan said.

“Love her or hate her, but you cannot honestly sit there and say Joy Behar doesn’t have it going on to be 81! Happy Birthday to last OG standing. LOVE me some Joy!” tweeted another fan.

Joy Behar’s Future With The Show

Then in the next segment, fans held their breath as the co-host explained her future on the show. The View has already been garnering mixed reviews. One producer expressed his doubts about the shows future after some of the recent events that have scarred the shows family friendly history.

Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell was on the episode talking about her new book before Behar pointed out the interview Halliwell had with Barbara Walters who died in December 2022.

After Behar asked Halliwell about what she remembered about Walters, the singer called her “amazing” and shared a camera trick the Walters taught her.

Behar then said, “We were sitting right next to each other. We were having a good time.”

“And you’re still standing,” Halliwell replied. “I love it!”

That’s when Behar laughed and said, “They’ll take me out of here in a coffin, probably.”

With that, it’s safe to say that Joy Behar isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.