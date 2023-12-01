Is Amanda Bynes Making Her Return Back To Hollywood?

Amanda Bynes is making a comeback, and this time, she’s venturing into the world of podcasts.

Teaming up with her friend and biochemist, Paul Sieminski, Bynes, 37, is set to launch Paul & Amanda: The Podcast on Spotify.

The Amanda Show star shared her excitement about the new podcast with TooFab. The podcast will explore the entertainment industry, covering topics like fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music, and more. Their goal is to launch a beauty brand in the future.

“I’m working on a podcast about the entertainment industry with my best friend Paul Sieminski who is a bio chemist and scientist. We met in treatment and have very similar interests,” Bynes shared. “Our goal is to start a beauty brand in the future. Our podcast will be on Spotify and it’s called Paul & Amanda: The Podcast.”

The former actress also introduced Sieminski, in an Instagram post.

The podcast is set to feature interviews with friends before inviting celebrity guests.

Bynes went over his impressive background as a scientist and biochemist. She also expressed confidence that his unique perspective would elevate the podcast with engaging questions and insightful conversations.

This podcast venture marks a significant step for Bynes, who faced several setbacks, including being placed on 5150 holds. Quite possibly one of the worst incidents for the actress was when she was found roaming the streets completely nude.

Back in July, TMZ reported that she checked herself into an Orange County mental health treatment in search of more comprehensive care. Bynes’ last public appearance was in September where the former actress appeared to be getting treatment to remove the heart tattoo from her face.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram



Now, with her return to social media and the upcoming podcast, Amanda Bynes is ready to share her journey, insights, and a bit of Hollywood magic with her audience.

Stay tuned for Paul & Amanda: The Podcast on Spotify, where she and Paul Sieminski promise a blend of entertainment, intriguing conversations, and a touch of glamour.