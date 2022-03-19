Iris Apatow And Ryder Robinson Are Dating, But They Are Not The Only Kids Of Celebs Currently Together

The dating scene is tricky to navigate for most everyone, and coming from a famous family is sure to bring additional challenges to the quest for a suitor. Maybe that’s why so many children of celebrities tend to date each other? Judd Apatow’s daughter, Iris Apatow, and Kate Hudson’s son, Ryder Robinson, made headlines as a couple following Robinson’s recent Valentine’s Day post, but these two are far from the only pair of celeb offspring to couple up.

Ah, Young Love

Ryder Robinson, son of Kate Hudson and her ex-husband, Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson, made his relationship Instagram official this past Valentine’s Day. Captioned with a simple red heart, the photo shows Robinson planting a kiss on the cheek of his girlfriend, Iris Apatow. Apatow is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Apatow responded in the comments of the post with a series of smiley faces. Here’s hoping the pair’s relationship is a long and happy one!

Frances Bean Cobain And Riley Hawk

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, also took to Instagram early this year to soft-launch her relationship with Riley Hawk, Tony Hawk’s son. The 29-year-old broke her social media hiatus to list Hawk among the sources of the “great amount of joy” in her life. We don’t quite know why, but this match makes perfect sense.

Jasmin Lawrence And Eric Murphy

Comedy fans everywhere were shocked and delighted in the summer of 2021 when children of two industry greats, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, announced that they were dating. It appears that the couple is still very much in love, which has been confirmed in a recent interview Lawrence gave to InTouch. “We became really good friends, we bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time, you know, it just became more.”

Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer

In the late summer of 2021, music producer Mark Ronson, who happens to be the stepson of musician Mick Jones, announced his marriage to Meryl Streep’s stepdaughter, Grace Gummer. In a birthday post on his 46th birthday, Ronson paid an adorable tribute to Gummer, writing “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours.” The couple wed in a smaller ceremony than they had hoped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally

Famed restauranteur Keith McNally shared big news in January of this year: his son Harry is now engaged to Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha Spielberg. The pair began dating in November 2020, and it didn’t take long for Spielberg to know that McNally was the one for her. In her diary the morning after the pair’s first date, Spielberg wrote “I’m gonna marry Harry!” We are eagerly awaiting details about what is sure to be an elegant wedding.

We wish all the couples on this list nothing but happiness and health! Here’s hoping that we can continue watching these matches made in Hollywood heaven from the sidelines.

