Irina Shayk Posts Rare Photo With Ex Bradley Cooper On Vacation Together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk remain close friends and co-parents after splitting up in 2018. Shayk recently shared a very rare photograph of the two together. Let’s take a look.

The Irina Shayk Story

Born in the Soviet Union, Shayk started modeling at 18 years old. She became Miss Chelyabinsk 2004 in her first beauty contest and moved to the United States a few years later. Her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came in 2007, and she started modeling for everyone from Armani to Victoria’s Secret and Guess.

As her career started to flourish, Shayk began dating Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United legend was her partner for about six years before they broke up in 2015. Later that same year, she started dating Cooper. He had just received four Academy Award nominations in three years for Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper.

A Love Of Privacy

Together, Shayk and Cooper welcomed a daughter, Lea de Seine in 2017. Even as they were dating, both tried hard to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Shayk told Glamour UK in 2019, “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper and Shayk amicably split up in June 2019 and quickly started working out a custody agreement for their daughter. Shayk and Cooper seemingly work really well as friends and co-parents, especially when compared to other high-profile Hollywood splits like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie or Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Vacation Together

Scrolling through Shayk’s Instagram proves her 2019 philosophy hasn’t changed. It’s primarily photos of herself either modeling or with famous friends, but no photos of Lea or Cooper. This makes her post yesterday all the more notable.

While Shayk doesn’t say where she and Cooper are vacationing, the presence of swimming pigs implies it could be the Bahamas. Amid the photos of pigs and hearts on the beach is a shot of Shayk and Cooper posing together.

We can already feel tabloid tongues wagging at this photo. Expect the rumor mill to run rampant with tales of a romantic reunion. All we know is she and Cooper are vacationing together, probably with their daughter, but their privacy means we can’t assume anything else. We also know the pigs are pretty darn cute.

