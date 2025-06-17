‘Irate’ Memphis, Tennessee Couple Allegedly Shot Woman In The Head After Bar Ejection

A married couple from Memphis, Tennessee, is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the head. Reportedly, Jose Montoya and Judith Ramirez were acting “irate” inside a local bar. After being escorted out, Montoya allegedly shot at a security guard, which caused a woman inside the bar to be shot in the back of her head.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on June 15 at Tequila Town Bar in Memphis. Responding officers, upon arrival, talked with a security guard, who revealed what had taken place before the shooting.

As per the security guard, the bar’s owner warned him about Montoya, saying that he was “acting irate inside the establishment.” The guard was met with hostility after he told Montoya to “calm down.” The guard eventually escorted Montoya and his wife, Ramirez, out of the establishment.

However, while escorting the married couple out of Tequila Town Bar, the guard allegedly heard Montoya say, “Y’all done f—– now.” The affidavit then detailed that Montoya allegedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and fired at the security guard.

“[The security guard] returned fire in self-defense,” the affidavit adds. “During the shooting, Montoya reloaded his firearm multiple times and continued shooting at [The security guard].”

Police said that Montoya and Ramirez fled in a gray 2025 Kia SUV.

‘Shot In The Back Of The Head’

Meanwhile, at the bar, chaos ensued. Staff told police that a female customer had been “shot in the back of the head.” While her current condition is unknown, she was transported to a local hospital at the time of the incident, where she remained in critical condition.

The affidavit alleges that the married couple fled “without rendering aid to the victim.” Additionally, other vehicles at the scene were damaged by bullets allegedly fired by Montoya.

Later, investigators found the 2025 Kia SUV and located the couple at Josibpet Lane. Inside the vehicle, police recovered several spent bullet casings. Inside another vehicle at the address, police allegedly recovered the gun that was used during the shooting.

Jose Montoya, 27, and Judith Ramirez, 26, were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm in the commission of a felony, and vandalism between $10,000 and $60,000. They are currently being held at Shelby County Jail without bond.