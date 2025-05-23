Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was hospitalized on Thursday after being injured in a drive-by shooting.

The 26-year-old artist was driving a black SUV on Eight Mile Road in Redford, a suburb of Detroit, when he was shot at multiple times, according to local news outlet Fox 2.

Several sources told the local station that one bullet struck the rapper’s hand, while two others grazed his head and back, leading him to crash into a building beside the road.

Edward French, the lead investigator for the Redford Township Police Department in Michigan, told TMZ that approximately 25 shots were fired into Skilla Baby’s vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving behind chaos and confusion. A bystander who witnessed the incident quickly stepped in, transporting Skilla Baby to a nearby hospital and notifying 911. At the scene, police discovered bullet casings scattered across the roadway, evidence of the violent encounter.

The rapper, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Rapper Skilla Baby Entered the Hip Hop Scene in 2015

Meanwhile, Skilla Baby entered the rap scene in 2015, choosing to pursue music over college, per Detroit’s Metro Times. His unwavering dedication to his craft soon caught the attention of Detroit rap icon Sada Baby, who took the talented 19-year-old under his wing and helped him refine his artistry.

“He found out I was walking to the studio, he made me quit my job,” Skilla explained to the outlet. “Then I met Juan, who’s Sada’s manager, and he helped me to the utmost extent. I had stayed with him for a little minute. And Sada was taking me everywhere, to all the shows. Being around Sada did help me.”

In 2019, he dropped his mixtape Push That Shit Out Skilla, which helped him build a dedicated fanbase. His breakthrough came the following year with the release of the track “Womack.” In 2022, he made his major label debut with the mixtape We Eat The Most, featuring standout hits like “Icky Vicky Vibes” and “Tay B Style.”