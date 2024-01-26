Internet Roasts Alyssa Milano for Starting GoFundMe To Pay For Son’s Travel Baseball Team

The internet was a bit unkind to Alyssa Milano earlier this week when she announced a GoFundMe campaign for her son’s traveling team.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Charmed star announced the campaign. “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she wrote. “Any amount would be greatly appreciated.”

The campaign, which was created in May 2023, is seeking $10,000. The funds will cover the team’s travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. “We also might use your donations for pins and novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Since its launch, the campaign has raised more than $8,000 from nearly 665 donors.

However, critics were quick to point out that Alyssa Milano is a successful actress with a large pocketbook. “Stop begging,” one X user wrote to Milano. “You are a damned Millionaire. Pay for your son’s trip yourself.”

Another X user pointed out that she still gets royalties from Charmed. “Girl they still play Charmed on TNT.”

Alyssa Milano was quick to respond to the critics by sharing what she has contributed to the team so far. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches,” she explained on X. “Thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

Milano then stated that the kids on the team do fundraising themselves. This includes car washes, movie nights, and other fun activities. She went on to thank those who have contributed to the GoFundMe campaign. “You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families,” she added.

Fans of Alyssa Milano Support Her While She’s Criticized for the GoFundMe Campaign

While responding to her latest X post, fans of Alyssa Milano were quick to support her as she defended herself from Internet trolls.

“It’s unreal, right away, just because you’re an actress, people think you have to fund the entire thing,” one fan wrote. “There’s not a damn thing wrong with your doing this. It’s a great example for the kids to see you as Alyssa the Mom, and not Alyssa the actress. This world is overrun with Karens!”

Another fan thanked Alyssa Milano for helping the team. “As a former college baseball coach and athletic director, I respect people who give so much of their time, treasures, and talents for the kids. Everyone has something they can contribute.”

Meanwhile, a fan did say they understood the outrage about the GoFundMe campaign while also unsure they understood the outrage completely. “I mean is she supposed to pay for everyone every season?” they asked. “Fan or not you have to be realistic. A one off here and there would be cool if all the time it would be expected and it shouldn’t be.”