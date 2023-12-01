Inside Golden Bachelor Winner Theresa Nist’s Humble $568K New Jersey Home

Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist recently revealed her humble upbringing before meeting Gerry Turner.

On Thursday, November 30, fans of TGB tuned in to watch as Turner, 72, dropped to one knee and proposed to Nist, 70, during the season finale. Now, fans are being treated to a long-awaited glimpse into Nist’s background.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Nist’s home is hundreds of miles away from Turner’s lakeside home in Indiana.

Inside Theresa Nist’s Cozy Home

TBG’s winner’s home is one level, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,152 square feet of space.

The ranch-style home was built in 1953. It features a shed in the back for additional storage, a driveway, a fence with a pathway leading up to the door, and a porch.

Nist even created a whimsical garden in the backyard of the home. Goals!

Turner’s leading lady previously showed off her home on Instagram, highlighting the immense work she put into the landscape around her house.

In one photo shared by Nist, she showed off hydrangeas, pink roses, sunflowers, and other foliage.

In another, she held up a woven basket full of flowers and showed her love for her favorite pastime.

Will Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Move In Together?

In an interview with People, Turner and Nist revealed that they have plans to purchase a home in Charleston, South Carolina.

Turner explained, “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living.”

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with,” he continued.

“And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’ And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” Turner finished.