Influencer’s Husband Won’t Face Charges For Drowning Death Of 3-Year-Old Son

Brady Kiser, husband of influencer Emilie Kiser, will not face child abuse charges in connection with the drowning death of Trigg, his 3-year-old son. This comes less than two weeks after police recommended that Brady be charged.

According to a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) release issued on Friday, July 25, Brady will not be charged given that there is “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

As previously reported, on July 15, the Chandler Police Department announced on statement shared on social media that they recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser. They had reached that conclusion after a “thorough review of the evidence.”

However, it appears that the MCAO found the evidence submitted by the police was not enough to charge Brady.

“In order to convict a person of this charge, the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the person failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk, and that failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would show,” the MCAO explained.

Evidence submitted by Chandler police did not meet the standard for a “reasonable likelihood of conviction,” as per the MCAO. No additional details were shared due to a court order.

Drowning Death

This update comes more than two months after 3-year-old Trigg died following a drowning incident on May 12.

As reported by AZCentral, police officers arrived at the Kisers’ Chandler residence and found Trigg unresponsive. After being transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center, Trigg passed away on May 18.

In June, it was revealed that Brady was alone at the house with Trigg and Theodore, his newborn. AZCentral reported that Brady told investigators that he became “distracted” by his newborn son. As he was attending to his newborn’s needs, Trigg fell into the pool.

Brady eventually noticed what occurred and jumped inside the pool to rescue his son.

As per the New York Post, a judge granted Emilie Kiser temporary confidentiality after she filed a lawsuit requesting that all records regarding his son’s death be kept from the public.

Emilie Kiser is a lifestyle influencer who has millions of followers across social media platforms. She has not addressed Trigg’s death or posted since.