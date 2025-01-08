Influencer Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles in New Photos From St. Barts Getaway

While parts of the world are covered in snow, influencer Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou rang in the new year with sun and surf.

The YouTuber, social media star and Kylie Jenner bestie shared plenty of sultry pics from her latest holiday in St. Barts on Instagram.

Karanikolaou first flaunted a baby blue butterfly print bikini for seaside pics and some shopping. “Happy nye 😇🫂🩵,” she captioned the shots.

For her night out to ring in the new year, the model channeled the Times Square mirror ball in a sheer and shimmering white dress with circular detailing.

TMZ also posted pics of Karanikolaou and pal Justin Skye flaunting their figures as they frolicked in the surf. Karanikolaou donned a colorful, floral-print bikini while Skye went with snake print.

She later showed off the floral suit in more IG pics, captioned, “bbgirl.”

It seems Karanikolaou has spent most of her winter holidays by the sea this year. Last month, she shared pics from her “best vacation ever” at the Nobu resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The series of shots featured Karanikolaou poolside in a black bikini, enjoying the nightlife in a sleek black gown with a red floral pattern, and dining at enviable spots.

Karanikolaou was joined on the trip by pal Victoria Villarroel, a former assistant to Jenner and internet personality.

“My favorite animal is Vic and me on vacation,” she captioned a playful clip.

Karanikolaou has been close to the Kardashian family for well over 10 years. She met Jenner, her best friend, in middle school. They have been inseparable ever since.

“[Karanikolaou is] definitely my oldest friend,” Jenner explained on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians. “We grew up together, we’ve been through so much together. She’s like a sister.”