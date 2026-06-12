Radio Legend ‘Passed Away After a Brief Illness,’ Station Says: RIP to Mike Arlo

Mike Arlo, a beloved rock and roll DJ and radio personality with a career spanning over fifty years, has died.

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Arlo, a fixture in Hampton Roads, Virginia, spent his entire broadcast career at 106.9 The Fox and FM99. He passed away on June 2 at the age of 77, following a brief illness, as announced in a heartfelt Facebook post by “The Fox.”

“For more than 50 years, Mike Arlo was a friendly, entertaining, and trusted voice on 106.9 The Fox and FM99,” the station wrote in part.”Through his charitable work and his commitment to public service, his impact on the Hampton Roads community is immeasurable.”

“Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and generations of loyal listeners,” the station added.

Arlo started his Hampton Roads broadcasting career in 1975 at FM99 (WNOR), according to Virginia Beach outlet 13 News Now. He took over the station’s midday shift in 1981 and later moved to its sister station, 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), in 1996, bringing his popular program, Arlo’s Electric Lunch, with him.

Throughout his 50-year career, Arlo became one of the region’s most prominent radio personalities, keeping listeners informed during major weather events. He was also an active community member, participating in initiatives like the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, the FM99 Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, and the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Radio Legend Mike Arlo

106.9 The Fox’s announcement of Arlo’s passing was filled with comments from mourning fans.

“Man, if Hampton Roads ever had a single person who could be considered “the Voice” of the area, it would be Mike Arlo. I’m genuinely saddened to hear of his passing. It really does feel like the end of an era,” one listener wrote.

“Back before streaming music, the only thing that got us through the day was Mike and The Fox,” another fan added. “So many landscaping jobs were completed over the years with help from Mike Arlo. It felt as if he was a member of the crew.”

Other longtime listeners proposed ways to honor Arlo’s legacy.

“Rename the food drive in is honor. The Mike Arlo Mayflower Marathon Food Drive,” one fan suggested. “He should be in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame,” another listener lamented.

Of course, the radio legend racked up many honors over his career. In 2025, the Virginia Association of Broadcasters gave Arlo its first-ever Career Achievement Award. He also won several VAB awards for his weekly public affairs show, “Hampton Roads Focus.”

“To say that Mike Arlo will be missed is truly an understatement,” Saga Communications General Manager Carol Commander said in a statement. “His impact on our industry, our wonderful listeners, and our community he served so passionately for over five decades, is immeasurable. His loss leaves a void that simply cannot be filled.”

Arlo is survived by his wife, Lauren; his daughters, Monique and Brigette, and their husbands; his granddaughter, Valerie; and his pets, Keagan and Noel.